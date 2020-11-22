Twitter, which played a central role in Trump's presidency, is attempting to redefine itself for a post-Trump future through the launch of features like Fleets (Will Oremus/OneZero )

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
10


Will Oremus / OneZero :

