Tua Tagovailoa replaced by Fitzpatrick after awkward tackle

Tua Tagovailoa was replaced at quarterback by Ryan Fitzpatrick during the fourth quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Dolphins were down 20-10 with under 10 minutes remaining when Fitzpatrick took over. There were questions about whether Tua was replaced due to performance or injury reasons. Tagovailoa entered the game with a foot injury, and CBS’ announcers speculated both reasons factored into the QB change.

There were further questions about whether the tackle Tagovailoa took on a sack led him to be replaced.