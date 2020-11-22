Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team By

© . Trump campaign representatives hold news conference on 2020 U.S. presidential election results in Washington
By Jan Wolfe
() – U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign on Sunday issued a statement distancing itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who made baseless allegations of voter fraud at a campaign press conference on Thursday.
“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in the statement. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.