Trump campaign appeals loss in Pennsylvania election dispute By

() – U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday told a judge it was appealing a ruling issued on Saturday that denied its request to halt President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

The campaign said in a court filing that it appealed U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann’s decision to the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.

