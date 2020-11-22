Trump campaign appeals loss in Pennsylvania election dispute By

© . Signs supporting U.S. President Trump and Vice President Pence are displayed in Racine
By Jan Wolfe
() – U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign on Sunday told a judge it was appealing a ruling issued on Saturday that denied its request to halt President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.
The campaign said in a court filing that it appealed U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann’s decision to the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.
