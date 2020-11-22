The story behind Patrick Mahomes’ intense love of ketchup

When Patrick Mahomes was growing up, he’d often eat ketchup sandwiches. No, ketchup wasn’t the topping; it was the main course. Two slices of bread with ketchup in between.

That habit, which Mahomes wrote about in his personal biography, is no longer something Mahomes partakes in. But his general love of ketchup is still very strong, and State Farm plays it up in a 2020 commercial in which Mahomes sits at a table the entire skit squirting ketchup on his plate. Apparently the diet of ketchup on everything works for Mahomes, who won the 2018 NFL MVP award before leading Kansas City to a Super Bowl championship the next year.

“It was a long time ago, but when I was a little kid, I used to just eat ketchup sandwiches that were just ketchup and bread,” Mahomes wrote. “I used to get teased about it all the time because people thought it was very strange that I didn’t put any ham, turkey or anything else on it, just ketchup and bread. I grew out of it, so, I don’t do that anymore.”

Here’s everything Mahomes has said over time about his obsession with ketchup.

MORE: Patrick Mahomes contract details

Patrick Mahomes puts ketchup of steak, other foods

Based on what Mahomes has said in the past, it’d probably be easier to list what foods he won’t put ketchup on.

There’s a decent-length list Mahomes has given publicly over time of the foods he douses in ketchup, with eggs, steak and mac-and-cheese all making the cut. He also told InsideHook that he’ll put ketchup on his take-out BBQ when he orders a famous Kansas City dish.

“People seem to think that’s a weird thing,” Mahomes told ESPN about putting ketchup on mac-and-cheese. “Some people think that’s disgusting, but it’s good to me.”

Patrick Mahomes and Hunt’s ketchup

Near the end of 2018, Mahomes’ love of ketchup got him an endorsement deal with Hunt’s.

“I’ve been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt’s ketchup delivers every time,” Mahomes said at the time of the deal. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Hunt’s team.”

Patrick Mahomes ketchup commercial

A State Farm commercial that came out in October 2020 features Mahomes at a table with Aaron Rodgers and their State Farm agent. As Rodgers and Jake the agent talk, Mahomes covers his food in ketchup.

Near the end of the spot, the ketchup bottle makes a fizzling sound like it’s almost empty, and Mahomes says sheepishly, “Oh, did you guys want some?”