The Princess Switch 2: Fans watching Netflix sequel upset over Olivia recasting

Fans of The Princess Switch have been upset after discovering that more than one swap takes place in the highly anticipated sequel.

The original Netflix Christmas film starred Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy DeNovo a baker from Chicago, who travels to the fictional Kingdom of Belgravia to take part in a competition.

There, she runs into her doppelganger, Lady Margaret Delacourt (played by Hudgens), who is engaged to Crown Prince Edward of Belgravia. The two agree to switch so they can experience different lives.

In the sequel, Hudgens returns along with Nick Sagar, who plays Stacy’s friend, Kevin. He accompanies Stacy to Belgravia with his young daughter, Olivia (Alexa Adeosun).

However, in The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again, fans immediately noticed that Olivia has been recast, and is now played by actor Mia Lloyd.

Watch more

A number of viewers shared their disappointment on social media, praising Adeosun for her performance in the original film. They also noted the fact that she had been replaced by a lighter-skinned actor.

“Them replacing Olivia in the sequel to Princess Switch don’t sit right with me.. and ofc she’s … yk,” wrote Twitter user @sierrayatis.

“Olivia in Princess Switch vs Olivia in Princess Switch 2. Everyone at Netflix needs to get flogged for this,” another said.“

Why did Netflix recast Olivia in The Princess Switch 2? Upsetting and unnecessary.” said actor Thomas Caz.

“They Aunt Viv’d Olivia in the Princess Switch,” said @IamKemry, referring to the notorious recasting of Aunt Viv in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

See more reactions below: