Teachers say they are spending hours reviewing tests that were scored incorrectly by auto-grading bots, which try to match a student's response to an answer key (Julie Jargon/Wall Street Journal)

Teachers say they are spending hours reviewing tests that were scored incorrectly by auto-grading bots, which try to match a student’s response to an answer key — Auto-grading software often marks answers incorrect when they are right, giving teachers and families more remote-school headaches
