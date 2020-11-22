Teachers say they are spending hours reviewing tests that were scored incorrectly by auto-grading bots, which try to match a student's response to an answer key (Julie Jargon/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
8


Julie Jargon / Wall Street Journal:

Teachers say they are spending hours reviewing tests that were scored incorrectly by auto-grading bots, which try to match a student’s response to an answer key  —  Auto-grading software often marks answers incorrect when they are right, giving teachers and families more remote-school headaches

