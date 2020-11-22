Sydney Sixers fined $25,000 after self-reporting WBBL ‘administrative error’

The Sydney Sixers have been hit with a $25,000 fine after self-reporting an administrative error during Saturday’s WBBL match against the Melbourne Renegades.

The maximum $50,000 penalty was not deemed appropriate due to the nature of the breach and the fact that the Sixers lost the match. $15,000 of the total fine will be suspended for 12 months.

The Sixers had hoped to have Hayley Silver-Holmes in its side to face the Renegades after an injury, but her paperwork was not lodged before the match started, meaning she was ineligible for selection.

After realising the error, Sixers officials removed Silver-Holmes from the match and she did not bat or take the field during the Renegades’ run-chase.

The Sixers were fined $25,000 ($15,000 suspended) for the administrative error with Silver-Holmes (Getty)

“Cricket Australia places a significant emphasis on the integrity of all competitions, including the compliance with its player contracting rules and regulations,” Cricket Australia’s Head of Security and Integrity, Sean Carroll, said in a statement.

“This breach by the Sydney Sixers, while serious in nature, had a reduced impact due to the club’s actions during last night’s game.

“As such, we support the findings of Alan Sullivan QC, including the suspension of $15,000 of the $25,000 fine imposed.”

“We made a regrettable administrative error for which there are understandably stringent rules,” Sixers GM Jodie Hawkins added.

“We were given a fair opportunity to present our case in the hearing and accept the findings and sanction.

“As a club we will learn from this and put processes in place for the future.”