Student stabbed at school in Sydney's west

A teenage student has been rushed to hospital this morning after he was stabbed at a high school in Sydney's west.

The 14-year-old boy was treated at Arthur Phillip High School in Parramatta by ambulance paramedics for a stab wound to his back and then taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

Footage from a helicopter showed a pool of blood on a playground surface, but the boy is stable, according to NSW Police.

Police were alerted about 8.30am and are currently searching the surrounding area, but no arrests have been made.

Officers from Parramatta Police Area Command have established a crime scene are investigating how the boy was stabbed.

More to come