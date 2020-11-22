Stretched thin? Wrapped Bitcoin assets may encourage supply crisis By Cointelegraph

Stretched thin? Wrapped Bitcoin assets may encourage supply crisis
In a blog post of Friday, Binance re-introduced BTCB to the world — a wrapped asset intended to bring liquidity from the world’s largest cryptocurrency, BTC, to Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi (decentralized finance) ecosystem.
However, hodlers may be cheering the renewed interest in BTCB for a different reason: each Bitcoin locked on BSC may contribute to a looming BTC supply crisis.
