Steelers vs. Jaguars coverage map: Where can NFL fans watch the Week 11 game on TV?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an easy on-paper matchup in Week 11 to stay undefeated, but the Jacksonville Jaguars proved a week ago they’re not to be taken lightly.

For much of Week 10, the Jaguars (1-8) had the Packers on the ropes before Green Bay eventually pulled away to win. Pittsburgh (9-0) enters a 1 p.m. ET game on CBS as the obvious favorite, but despite the Steelers’ quest to move to 10-0, only a small portion of the country will see the game based on this week’s coverage map. Fans in and around Pittsburgh will certainly be watching in the hopes that Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt can put together huge days against a questionable Jacksonville offense led by running back James Robinson.

For more info on if Steelers-Jaguars will be available to you on your local CBS affiliate at 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 22, check out the map and information below, along with a full Week 11 NFL schedule.

NFL coverage map Week 11

Steelers vs. Jaguars

The Steelers vs. Jaguars game can be viewed in any of the dark blue regions in the map above. If you’re outside of a dark blue region, this is the game you’ll see on CBS on Sunday in the late-afternoon window:

Red: Titans at Ravens

Orange: Patriots at Texans

Light blue: Bengals at Washington

Green: Dolphins at Broncos (Late)

Yellow: Jets at Chargers (Late)

What channel is Steelers vs. Jaguars on?

The Steelers vs. Jaguars game will be broadcast on CBS in some regions throughout the country, denoted in dark blue in the map above. Some of the major metropolitan areas that will carry Pittsburgh-Jacksonville include those two cities and Raleigh, Charleston, Savannah, Albany, and Tampa.

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is CBS, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here.

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here.

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here. Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass, which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends.

NFL schedule Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 22

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bengals at WFT 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Falcons at Saints 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Steelers at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Patriots at Texans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Eagles at Browns 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Titans at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Dolphins at Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cowboys at Vikings 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Packers at Colts 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chiefs at Raiders 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 23