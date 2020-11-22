Steelers’ Steven Nelson gets flagged after DJ Chark punches him in face

Steelers cornerback Stephen Nelson probably shouldn’t have engaged in trash talk or a shoving match with Jaguars receiver DJ Chark on Sunday, but his punishment relative to Chark seemed difficult to justify.

Nelson stared down Chark and started jawing after a second-quarter play. Chark responded by rushing up close to the defender, and they exchanged light pushes. Then Chark connected with a punch to Nelson’s helmet.

Referees assessed Nelson with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness flag. Chark did not receive a penalty.

Two plays after the incident, Chark made an 18-yard catch. The drive ended with Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton throwing an interception.

Steelers fans were incensed by the no-call on Chark, while Jaguars fans were amused at the sequence:

