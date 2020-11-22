Sheck Wes Signs With French Basketball Team

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10

Rapper Sheck Wes announced that he has been signed by Paris Basketball and will be heading to France to play.

“BEENBALLIN OUT NOW. I WANT TO THANK EVERYONE FOR THE Maoda. I WILL BE TAKING MY TALENTS OVERSEAS TO THE BEAUTIFUL CITY OF PARIS TO JOIN @ paris.basket CLUB, STAY TUNED, PARIS MON TELEPHONE SONNE TOUJOURS❗️ # HELL2PARADISE,” he captioned a post on Instagram along with videos of him practicing.

