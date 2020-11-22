Sheck Wes Signs With French Basketball Team

Rapper Sheck Wes announced that he has been signed by Paris Basketball and will be heading to France to play.
“BEENBALLIN OUT NOW. I WANT TO THANK EVERYONE FOR THE Maoda. I WILL BE TAKING MY TALENTS OVERSEAS TO THE BEAUTIFUL CITY OF PARIS TO JOIN @ paris.basket CLUB, STAY TUNED, PARIS MON TELEPHONE SONNE TOUJOURS❗️ # HELL2PARADISE,” he captioned a post on Instagram along with videos of him practicing.
The French second division team also announced Wes’ signing. The announcement comes just days after the rapper made the NBA drafts — but none of the teams picked him.
Sheck Wes faced controversy last year after his former girlfriend, Justine Skye, accused him of domestic abuse and leaked a video of him jumping her fence and entering her home.
The rapper denied ever being abusive to Justine Skye, but social media immediately “cancelled” the rising star — and his music releases have been few and far between.
Now he’s literally a baller.