Saweetie Calls Quavo Cheating Rumors 'Fake News'

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Saweetie is standing by her man and has responded to the rumors that the Migos rapper cheated on her with Reginae Carter.

“Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that sh*t,” she tweeted.

Reginae also responded to the rumors:

“Guys .. let’s not run with a story that was made in a VS comment area by someone I don’t even know. It’s really sick how miserable people can be very much fake news,” she wrote.

