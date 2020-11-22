Saweetie Calls Quavo Cheating Rumors ‘Fake News’

Saweetie is standing by her man and has responded to the rumors that the Migos rapper cheated on her with Reginae Carter.

“Quit spreading that fake news before y’all get Quavo ass in trouble cuz I don’t play that sh*t,” she tweeted.

Reginae also responded to the rumors:

“Guys .. let’s not run with a story that was made in a VS comment area by someone I don’t even know. It’s really sick how miserable people can be very much fake news,” she wrote.

During Thursday night’s Verzuz battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane, comedian Gerald Huston asked Quavo whether he was still sleeping with Reginae.

Social media then went frantic as the rumors continued to swirl — but Quavo stepped in quickly to shut it all down.

“Internet Crazy Man,” said Quavo. “Not Weezy Daughter No!” before adding a snowflake emoji, a crying emoji, and a fingers crossed emoji.

Reginae has just reconciled with her former boyfriend YFN Lucci after months of being apart.