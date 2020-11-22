Save $100 on the Sonos Move Bluetooth speaker with Alexa for Black Friday

Grab the Sonos Move Bluetooth smart speaker for just $299 at Amazon. That price is $100 off what it normally sells for and a very unique deal. The Sonos Move has been out for more than a year now and this is the first major sale we’ve seen. Sonos is not a company that does “deals” very often, and they really haven’t done many this year at all, so you should be pretty excited to see this drop. This is a Black Friday deal, and it might not even last until Black Friday considering how popular Sonos is.

Huge price drop Sonos Move battery-powered Bluetooth smart speaker with Alexa

Get it in Black or White. It’s a battery-powered smart speaker that lasts up to 11 hours. Recharges via USB-C or with the included base. Control with Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or your voice with Alexa. Has IP56 rating for weather resistance. $299.00 $400.00 $101 off

Our review of the Sonos Move gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a badge calling it one of The Best speakers around. Daniel Bader’s biggest hit against the Move in his review is the price, but that’s not really a concern today, is it? He said, “The Sonos Move is a bigger, better-sounding Sonos One that you can abuse — and leave the house with. That means it sounds fantastic and is incredibly versatile.”

Shop some of Black Friday’s best deals from around the web NOW!

The Move lives up to its name by being a portable speaker with a rechargeable battery. The battery will last for up to 11 hours, which is plenty of time for your standard outdoor activities. It’s also super easy to recharge. You can use the included base or any compatible USB-C charger.

You can use a ton of different ways to connect to the Move. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It can connect to your smart home ecosystem so you can control it with Amazon Alexa. You can control your tunes and customize your sound through the free Sonos app. Plus, it’s also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2.

To further enhance the Move’s portability, it’s also built to be very durable. It has an IP56 rating, which means it can resist both water and dust to a high degree. Use it outside and it will survive even in the rain or snow or extreme heat or cold.