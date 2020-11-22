Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.11% By .com

© . Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.11%



.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries Co (SE:), which rose 9.97% or 3.15 points to trade at 34.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Saudi Transport & Investment Co (SE:) added 9.96% or 3.40 points to end at 37.55 and Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) was up 9.94% or 3.60 points to 39.80 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Arab Sea Information Systems Co SJSC (SE:), which fell 3.62% or 3.60 points to trade at 95.90 at the close. Tourism Enterprise Co. (SE:) declined 3.55% or 2.50 points to end at 68.00 and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group SJSC (SE:) was down 2.39% or 1.30 points to 53.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 103 to 86 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Transport & Investment Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 9.96% or 3.40 to 37.55.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 1.29% or 0.54 to $42.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $45.07 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.44% or 8.25 to trade at $1869.75 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.14% to 4.4461, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 92.393.