Rumor Claims iOS 15 to Drop Support for iPhone 6s and Original iPhone SE

Apple will drop support for the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus in next year’s release of iOS 15, according to a rumor shared today by Israeli site The Verifier.



If the rumor is accurate, that would mean iOS 15 will be compatible with the following Apple devices:

The site said last year that iOS 14 would be the last version of iOS that the ‌iPhone SE‌, ‌iPhone‌ 6s, and ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus would be compatible with, which wouldn’t be a surprise as Apple often provides software updates for approximately four or five years after the release of a new device.

The ‌iPhone‌ 6s and ‌iPhone‌ 6s Plus originally launched in September 2015, followed by the ‌iPhone SE‌ in March 2016.

The Verifier doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to accurate leaks with both hits and misses, but it did accurately predict that ‌iOS 14‌ would be compatible with all iPhones and ‌iPod touch‌ models able to run iOS 13.

There’s no word on which iPads will be able to run iPadOS 15, but if iPadOS 15 is compatible with all iPads able to run iPadOS 14, it will work on the iPad Air 2, 3rd-gen ‌iPad Air‌, iPad mini 4 and 5, 5th, 6th, and 7th-generation iPads, and all iPad Pro models.