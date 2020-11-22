Rumor: Apple to drop support for iPhone 6s and original iPhone SE with iOS 15 next year

A new report suggests that Apple is planning to drop support for the iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus with next year’s release of iOS 15. This comes after Apple maintained compatibility with all of those devices this year with iOS 14.

The report comes from The Verifier, which has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple rumors. With that being said, it did accurately report that the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6 would not get updates past iOS 12. It also accurately reported that iOS 14 would support all of the same iPhones as iOS 13.

This would mean that iOS 15 would run on the following iPhones:

2021 iPhone lineup

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were originally introduced in September of 2015, followed by the iPhone SE in March of 2016. The devices were incredibly popular and have received over four years of software updates from Apple.

With the iPhone 12 mini and the second-generation iPhone SE, Apple now sells two modern devices that match the form factor of the iPhone 6s design. The second-generation iPhone SE is actually nearly identical to the iPhone 6s in terms of design, but with the modern A13 processor inside. The iPhone 12 mini is physically smaller, but offers a bigger display because of its edge-to-edge design, alongside the A14 processor and an improved camera system.

As for what to expect in iOS 15, we haven’t yet heard any rumors about new features or changes coming with the update. We don’t expect Apple to officially announce iOS 15 until WWDC 2021. Do you have anything on your wish list? Let us know down in the comments!

