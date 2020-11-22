Romeo Crennel won’t return as Texans head coach in 2021?

More than a month after firing head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, the Houston Texans coaching search is still at its early stages. However, it seems one candidate has already been ruled out for the gig.

The Texans fired O’Brien after Week 4, recognizing the need to make sweeping changes within the organization. While an official search isn’t expected to launch until the offseason, when all candidates can be interviewed, the Texans have reportedly already ruled out one candidate. According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, interim coach Romeo Crennel is not considered a candidate to keep the title for the 2021 season. Instead, the Texans are expected to make sweeping changes in the building.

After firing O’Brien, in part due to tensions he created inside the locker room, Houston went in a different direction for its interim coach. O’Brien was replaced on an interim basis by Crennel, who is beloved in the locker room and is far less hostile than Houston’s former coach.

The 73-year-old is the oldest coach in NFL history, and earlier reports suggested he was a strong candidate to return. It was partially based on the reasoning that the Texans were uncertain about the difficulties of conducting a thorough coaching search and interviews amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So, Houston might have brought him back in 2021 and conducted a new search the following season.

It appears, rightfully so, that won’t be the case. The Texans are prepared to have an exhaustive search this offseason, interviewing coaching candidates from both sides of the ball.

While Crennel brought experience and helped stabilized a toxic situation in Houston, his track record and age likely keep him out of the running. He went 24-40 across four seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2005-08) before being fired.

The Kansas City Chiefs named him their interim coach during the 2011 season and retained him in 2012. After a 2-14 season, Crennel was fired.

It will be a busy offseason for the Texans, with a roster overhaul expected. Given Houston’s tight cap situation and its lack of first- or second-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, a retool of the roster will happen. However, offensive-minded coaches would likely love the opportunity to work with Deshaun Watson.

Houston’s problems started when O’Brien gained more power within the organization, ultimately being named general manager in January. In both O’Brien and former general manager Brian Gaine’s terminations, Jack Easterby gained more authority.

Easterby, who started the season as vice president of football operations, stepped in as interim general manager after O’Brien’s departure. Given his role in the ridiculed DeAndre Hopkins trade, fans were fearful he would ascend to the full-time position.

Fortunately for the Texans, that won’t be the case. According to CBS Sports, Easterby isn’t interested in retaining the position and CEO Cal McNair confirmed he isn’t in the running.

That is good news for the Houston Texans. Easterby, who was previously a character coach for the New England Patriots, quickly gained decision-making power over football operations.

Named executive vice president of team development in 2019, Easterby quickly climbed the ladder and became VP of football operations in January.

Of course, filling the vacancy at general manager won’t be easy. Without top draft picks, the person taking this position will immediately be limited. On top of that, the Texans will have to trade or release multiple starters this offseason to create cap room.

This won’t be the most coveted general manager vacancy, but the right hire could turn the Houston Texans around moving forward.