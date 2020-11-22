PRO16: Bulls have their sights on Frans Steyn – report

The Bulls are reportedly interested in obtaining the services of Springbok centre Frans Steyn in a loan deal from the Cheetahs.

According to Afrikaans newspaper Rapport, the Bulls want to sign Steyn on a loan deal for the PRO16 which is set to start in March.

The Cheetahs recently lost their status as a PRO Rugby franchise after SA Rugby said the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers would be the country’s four entrants into an expanded PRO16 event in Europe.

For the moment, it seems that the Cheetahs would have to be content at playing in the SA Cup which will be used as qualification for next year’s Currie Cup.

It remains to be seen whether the Cheetahs would be willing to loan Steyn to the Bulls and SA Rugby would also need to give permission as the player has a national contract.

The 33-year-old Steyn, who boasts 67 Test caps, joined the Cheetahs earlier this year from French club Montpellier.

Meanwhile, the report added that Cheetahs loose forward Junior Pokomela could also leave Bloemfontein as a loan player, with local as well as overseas teams believed to be interested in the 23-year-old’s services.

Pokomela captained the Cheetahs for a large chunk of the Super Rugby Unlocked event after scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar suffered a serious knee injury.

