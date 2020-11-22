Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Enjoys Rustic Babymoon With Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale recently went on a relaxing babymoon as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Christopher French.

The 35-year-old High School Musical alum posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while standing on a hill overlooking the ocean on her Instagram page on Friday. She said she was on a babymoon in Big Sur, a state park located on the central coast of California.

“Baby moon in Big Sur [sic]. Its crazy the last time here we were trying to heal from losing Maui, a huge life change,” wrote Tisdale, referring to her longtime pet dog, a Maltipoo, who died in June.

“Now a little more than a year later we are celebrating this bundle of joy, another life change,” Tisdale continued. I guess my point is life is always changing and as scary as the world seems right now, it will too change and get better. We just have to be patient and know we will be able to socialize with friends and loved one’s again. Thank you Big Sur for always being my safe place to heal and get perspective,” Tisdale continued. “I would say the secret lies in the ocean but I think it’s also the trees.”