Portugal MotoGP 2020 live stream: How to watch the Grand Prix online from anywhere

The riders head to the starting grid for one final time in what has been a uniquely challenging, yet exciting 2020 MotoGP season – read on for our guide to getting a Portugal Grand Prix live stream.Source: Red Bull

The Spanish rider’s unusual route to winning the crown was complete after finishing in seventh during last weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix, with the Suzuki star sealing the title after Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Alex Rins all failed to reach the podium.

The championship is already decided with consistent points scorer Joan Mir claiming the title last weekend, despite only winning a single race over the course of the whole season.

The Algarve International Circuit should provide a fitting final venue for the season finale. A new addition to the MotoGP season, the track is full of thrills and spills, with its only flat section being its kilometer-long final straight.

Sunday’s race will also provide a set of significant farewells, with Andrea Dovizioso on the grid for the last time ahead of a year-long sabbatical and Cal Crutchlow waving goodbye before becoming Yamaha’s test rider.

Valentino Rossi will meanwhile represent Yamaha one final time before the legendary Italian star switches places with Fabio Quartararo at Petronas SRT.

Read on for full details on how to watch the Portuguese Grand Prix and get a MotoGP live stream from anywhere in the world this week.

MotoGP: Portuguese Grand Prix 2020: Where and when?

The Portugal Grand Prix takes place on Sunday at the Algarve International Circuit.

The Grand Prix starts at 2pm local time (WET). That also makes it a 2pm GMT start for fans watching from the UK and an 9am ET / 6am ET flag for those in the US.

