Police ‘fired 25 shots’ at WA killer shark

The family of Charles Cernobori, who was killed at Cable Beach in Western Australia by a shark which some witnesses claimed measured up to four-metres long, have paid tribute to the grandfather.

The 59-year-old had been bodyboarding 30 metres off the iconic tourist beach when he was attacked and suffered fatal injuries.

Charles Cernobori, the 59-year-old father and grandfather, pictured with his three daughters. ()

“We miss you so much,” Mr Cernobori’s daughters, Kristy, Cathryn and Casey, said in a statement about their dad, given to .

Devastated by the news, the three women said they would “cherish the memories” of their father.

Mr Cernobori was a well-known Broome local who worked at the Mangrove Hotel.

A Broome local has died after a shark attack off Cable Beach. ()

Mr Cernobori’s friend Ron told reporter Michael Genovese he was “shocked” his good mate had been killed.

Ron said Mr Cernobori and his partner would visit Cable Beach “now and again”.

“Today he went down and never came back,” he said.

All beaches in the area were closed yesterday but today reopened.

The search for the shark resumed in Western Australia today.

Police praised the heroic actions of a man who entered the water to help Mr Cernobori, who suffered fatal injuries.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

The last fatal shark attack in Broome was in 1993 when a pearl diver was killed by a tiger shark.

Authorities are yet to determine the species of the shark that attacked Mr Cernobori, but witnesses say it was between three and four metres in length.

It is the 14th fatal shark attack in Western Australia in 10 years.

Statement from Mr Charles Cernobori’s family:

Grandfather to 4 grandkids

Love leaves a memory no one can steal, but death leaves a memory no one can heal.