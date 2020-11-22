$pickle in a pickle as attacker swipes $20 million in “evil jar” exploit By Cointelegraph

$pickle in a pickle as attacker swipes $20 million in “evil jar” exploit
In yet another attack on a major decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, farming project Pickle Finance has been exploited today to the tune of $20 million.
The attack transpired roughly two hours ago, and ETH-savvy Twitter users were quick to notice that pickle’s cDAI jar — Pickle’s term for a yield-bearing vault — had been emptied:
