Patriots reportedly fear Rex Burkhead tore his ACL

The Patriots are expecting the worst on Rex Burkhead’s injury status. New England fears that Burkhead tore his ACL in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to Houston, The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe reported. Burkhead will receive an MRI on Monday to confirm the injury, Howe added.

“I talked to him,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of Burkhead’s injury. “We’ll wait and get medical confirmation but obviously he has a knee injury.”

The Patriots’ running back left Sunday’s game against the Texans at the beginning of the third quarter with a knee injury. The injury occurred when Burkhead received a halfback toss on third-and-1. Texans defensive backs Justin Reid and Bradley Roby tackled Burkhead a yard behind the line of scrimmage, resulting in Burkhead’s knee getting hurt.

Burkhead was taken to the blue injury tent on the Patriots’ sideline for evaluation before being carted to the locker room. When CBS came back from a commercial break following the injury, they declined to show another replay.

Burkhead had four carries for seven yards and two catches for five yards in Sunday’s game.

For the season, Burkhead had 267 rushing yards, 187 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns entering Sunday’s game.

