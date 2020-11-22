Patriots reportedly fear Rex Burkhead tore ACL

The New England Patriots struggled against the Houston Texans on Sunday, dropping to 4-6 on the season after a 27-20 loss at NRG Stadium. Bill Belichick’s team also lost one of its most effective running backs in the loss, Rex Burkhead.

Burkhead was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game. The Patriots now reportedly fear the 30-year-old suffered a torn ACL, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. If that’s the case, he’ll miss the remainder of the 2020 season.