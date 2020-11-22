Pastor Carl Lentz’s Alleged Mistress Does First TV Interview: I Knew He Was Married!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Ranin Karim, the alleged mistress of celebrity pastor, Carl Lentz — has a message for her haters.

Ranin Karim appeared on Good Morning America for her first television interview since making headlines after the alleged affair was exposed.

She says she met the pastor at a park in New York City.

“He didn’t want to say what he does,” she claimed, adding that he would not even give her his full name. He admitted that he was a married man but never wore his wedding band.

