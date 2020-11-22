Packers vs. Colts live stream: How to watch week 11 of NFL play from anywhere

Green Bay and Indianapolis are both coming off big weeks as they face each other. Philip Rivers officially passed Dan Marino to become the fifth all-time passing yards leader of all time. The Colts also handedly beat the Titans as they slid into a first place tie in the division.
Green Bay may have beaten the Jaguars, but it wasn’t pretty. Aaron Rogers gave up several interceptions and the team made it harder on themselves than they needed to. The Colts are the very slight favorites going into the matchup, but both teams have played well this season — the Colts picking up and the Packers slowing down slightly.
While it’s hard to see this game as anything other than a quarterback matchup between Philip Rivers and Aaron Rogers, there will be more factors at play. The Colts shutdown the Titans which is a tall order, but they’ll have to do it again against another strong offense. On the other side, the Colts’ offense has been manageable, but it really needs a kick in the pants to match the quality its defense is putting up.
Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Where and when?
Green Bay and Indianapolis clash on Sunday, November 22 starting at 4:25 PM ET. The game airs on FOX, but of course, there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.
Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts online from outside your country
If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Green Bay and Indianapolis game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web.
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts online in the US
This week 11 matchup is set to be shown on FOX. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a FOX Sports app to catch all the long bombs.
How to stream Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts live in the UK
American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately this Packers and Colts matchup isn’t one of Sky’s featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts live in Canada
Live stream Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts in Australia
If you’re planning on watching this Packers and Colts game down in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action in Australia. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
