Packers vs. Colts coverage map: Where can NFL fans watch the Week 11 game on TV?

Thanks to the NFL’s flex scheduling, much of the country will get to enjoy Packers-Colts in Week 11.

Green Bay (7-2) and Indianapolis (6-3) were originally slated to play in the early afternoon window, but the league saw an opportunity to match up Aaron Rodgers against Philip Rivers for a more nation-wide audience. When the other option for Fox is Cowboys-Vikings, it made sense to make such a move. As you’ll see in the coverage map below, a good portion of the United States will get to watch the Packers take on Indy.

For more info on if Packers-Colts will be available to you on your local Fox affiliate at 4:25 p.m. ET on Nov. 22, check out the map and information below, along with a full Week 11 NFL schedule.

WEEK 11 NFL PICKS:

Against the spread | Straight-up predictions

NFL coverage map Week 11

Packers vs. Colts

(506Sports)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/39/42/week11-fox-late-111920_1f65jkt60ykuu14bxu9n8z732f.png?t=-518841363,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Packers vs. Colts game can be viewed in any of the red regions in the map above. If you’re outside of a red region, these are the games you’ll see on Fox on Sunday:

Blue: Cowboys at Vikings

What channel is Packers vs. Colts on?

The Packers vs. Colts game will be broadcast on Fox in regions throughout the country, denoted in reds in the map above. Some of the major metropolitan areas that will carry this game include Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Denver, Seattle, Atlanta and more.

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is Fox, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here.

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here .

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here . Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass , which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends.

NFL schedule Week 11

Sunday, Nov. 22

Game Time (ET) TV channel Bengals at WFT 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Falcons at Saints 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Steelers at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Patriots at Texans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Eagles at Browns 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Lions at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Titans at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Jets at Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Dolphins at Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Cowboys at Vikings 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Packers at Colts 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Chiefs at Raiders 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 23