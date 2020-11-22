P.J. Walker to start for Panthers; Teddy Bridgewater inactive

Bridgewater suffered an MCL sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. While he won’t be active on Sunday, the injury isn’t considered serious.

The 28-year-old went through warmups on Sunday morning before head coach Matt Rhule made his decision to start Walker instead.

While Walker has yet to start an NFL game, he is very familiar with Rhule and his system. He played for Rhule at Temple in 2015-16.