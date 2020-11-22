Ollie Wines signs four-year contract extension with Port Adelaide

Port Adelaide has received a major boost with star midfielder Ollie Wines signing a new deal that will see him remain at the club through 2026.

Wines’ current deal was set to expire at the end of the 2022 season, but the four-year extension on that contract all but ensures he will play the entirety of his career with the Power.

The contract extension ends years of speculation surrounding the 26-year-old’s future, with a number of Victorian clubs interested in luring him back to his home state.

Wines enjoyed a strong season for Port Adelaide in 2020, playing in 17 games and averaging 21.8 disposals per game.

