no return to austerity in new spending plan By

© . FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London
LONDON () – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said there would be no return to austerity and instead he will announce “quite a significant” increase in funding for public services in a one-year spending plan on Wednesday.
“You will not see austerity next week,” Sunak told Sky News television on Sunday. “What you will see is an increase in the government’s spending on day-to-day public services, and quite a significant one, coming on the increase that we had last year.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.