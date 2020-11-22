NFL world reacts to Derrick Henry’s walk-off TD vs. Ravens

What an absolutely monumental big-boy performance from Henry here. Tennessee had lost three of four since opening the season with a 5-0 record. Meanwhile, the Ravens were losers of two of three heading into this rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Playoffs.

By virtue of this run, Henry helped his Titans to a 7-3 record. Meanwhile, Baltimore would be on the outside looking in when it comes to a playoff spot if the season were to end today.

Henry finished the afternoon having put up 133 rushing yards on 28 attempts. This represented Henry’s sixth 100-yard game of the season. He’s now tallied 1,079 rushing yards in 10 games.

Needless to say, the NFL world had its reactions to Henry and his clutch overtime performance against Baltimore.