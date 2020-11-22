NFL Week 11 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

Thanks to a bit of flex scheduling, the Week 11 NFL coverage maps have good games to provide much of the country all Sunday afternoon.

The NFL moved Packers-Colts into the late, 4:25 p.m. ET window, sparing much of the nation from watching Cowboys-Vikings and instead treating us to a strong matchup of veteran quarterbacks. Things are a bit more normal across the board this week thanks to there being no major golf championship on one of the networks this weekend. Fox will still show games in two windows in each market, while your local CBS affiliate will only have one.

MORE: Watch NFL Week 11 games live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

CBS actually has more games in total Sunday, with the network having six games (four will run early and two late). That leaves one of the coverage maps below looking especially colorful. Fox has fewer options to split up, but it’s still resulted in some fun games in the early window, too, including Falcons-Saints and Browns-Eagles.

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 11, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.

WEEK 11 NFL PICKS:

Against the spread | Straight-up predictions

NFL coverage map Week 11

(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)

(506Sports)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5a/c9/week11-fox-early-111920_1u4ip47420nww1q4piyoatqv71.png?t=-518841363,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Red: Falcons at Saints

Blue: Eagles at Browns

Green: Lions at Panthers

(506Sports)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/39/42/week11-fox-late-111920_1f65jkt60ykuu14bxu9n8z732f.png?t=-518841363,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Red: Packers at Colts

Blue: Cowboys at Vikings

(506Sports)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/52/f2/week11-cbs-single-111920_6tkl69y3zxm61fidoqaaoinlf.png?t=-518842427,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Red: Titans at Ravens

Blue: Steelers at Jaguars

Orange: Patriots at Texans

Light blue: Bengals at Washington

Green: Dolphins at Broncos (Late)

Yellow: Jets at Chargers (Late)

TV schedule for NFL Week 11 games

Below are the Sunday afternoon NFL games that will be broadcast regionally. Sunday night’s national TV game on NBC features Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looking for revenge against the Raiders, and Monday Night Football to cap off the week will see Tom Brady and the Buccaneers take on Jared Goff and the Rams.

CBS coverage

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)

New England Patriots at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET)

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. ET)

List of Week 11 NFL games by TV market

(TV markets listed in order by size)