NFL Week 11 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

Thanks to a bit of flex scheduling, the Week 11 NFL coverage maps have good games to provide much of the country all Sunday afternoon.

The NFL moved Packers-Colts into the late, 4:25 p.m. ET window, sparing much of the nation from watching Cowboys-Vikings and instead treating us to a strong matchup of veteran quarterbacks. Things are a bit more normal across the board this week thanks to there being no major golf championship on one of the networks this weekend. Fox will still show games in two windows in each market, while your local CBS affiliate will only have one.

CBS actually has more games in total Sunday, with the network having six games (four will run early and two late). That leaves one of the coverage maps below looking especially colorful. Fox has fewer options to split up, but it’s still resulted in some fun games in the early window, too, including Falcons-Saints and Browns-Eagles. 

Below are the full NFL coverage maps for Week 11, plus a list of major TV markets and the CBS and Fox games that will be presented in each on Sunday.

WEEK 11 NFL PICKS:
Against the spread | Straight-up predictions

NFL coverage map Week 11

(NFL coverage maps courtesy of 506sports.com)

(506Sports)

Red: Falcons at Saints

Blue: Eagles at Browns

Green: Lions at Panthers

(506Sports)

Red: Packers at Colts

Blue: Cowboys at Vikings

(506Sports)

Red: Titans at Ravens

Blue: Steelers at Jaguars

Orange: Patriots at Texans

Light blue: Bengals at Washington

Green: Dolphins at Broncos (Late)

Yellow: Jets at Chargers (Late)

TV schedule for NFL Week 11 games

Below are the Sunday afternoon NFL games that will be broadcast regionally. Sunday night’s national TV game on NBC features Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs looking for revenge against the Raiders, and Monday Night Football to cap off the week will see Tom Brady and the Buccaneers take on Jared Goff and the Rams.

CBS coverage

  • Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team (1 p.m. ET)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET)
  • New England Patriots at Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)
  • Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET)
  • New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET)

Fox coverage

  • Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m. ET)
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET)
  • Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts (4:25 p.m. ET)

List of Week 11 NFL games by TV market

(TV markets listed in order by size)

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkEagles at BrownsJets at ChargersCowboys at Vikings
Los AngelesFalcons at SaintsJets at ChargersPackers at Colts
ChicagoTitans at RavensFalcons at Saints

Packers at Colts
PhiladelphiaEagles at BrownsDolphins at BroncosPackers at Colts
Dallas-Ft. WorthTitans at RavensEagles at BrownsCowboys at Vikings
San Francisco/Bay areaTitans at RavensFalcons at SaintsPackers at Colts
Washington D.C.Bengals at WashingtonEagles at BrownsPackers at Colts
HoustonPatriots at TexansFalcons at SaintsCowboys at Vikings
BostonPatriots at TexansEagles at BrownsPackers at Colts
AtlantaFalcons at SaintsDolphins at BroncosPackers at Colts
PhoenixTitans at RavensFalcons at SaintsPackers at Colts
Tampa/St. PetersburgSteelers at JaguarsFalcons at SaintsPackers at Colts
SeattleTitans at RavensFalcons at SaintsPackers at Colts
DetroitLions at PanthersDolphins at BroncosPackers at Colts
Minneapolis-St. PaulTitans at RavensFalcons at SaintsCowboys at Vikings
MiamiEagles at BrownsDolphins at BroncosPackers at Colts
DenverFalcons at SaintsDolphins at BroncosPackers at Colts
OrlandoEagles at BrownsDolphins at BroncosPackers at Colts
ClevelandEagles at BrownsDolphins at BroncosPackers at Colts
SacramentoTitans at RavensFalcons at SaintsPackers at Colts
CharlotteLions at PanthersDolphins at BroncosPackers at Colts
PortlandFalcons at SaintsJets at ChargersPackers at Colts
St. LouisTitans at RavensFalcons at SaintsPackers at Colts
PittsburghSteelers at JaguarsEagles at BrownsPackers at Colts
IndianapolisTitans at RavensEagles at BrownsPackers at Colts
BaltimoreTitans at RavensEagles at BrownsPackers at Colts
Raleigh-DurhamSteelers at JaguarsLions at PanthersPackers at Colts
NashvilleTitans at RavensFalcons at SaintsPackers at Colts
San DiegoFalcons at SaintsJets at ChargersPackers at Colts
Salt Lake CityFalcons at SaintsDolphins at BroncosPackers at Colts
San AntonioPatriots at TexansFalcons at SaintsCowboys at Vikings
Kansas CityTitans at RavensEagles at BrownsPackers at Colts
ColumbusBengals at WashingtonEagles at BrownsPackers at Colts
MilwaukeeTitans at RavensFalcons at SaintsPackers at Colts
CincinnatiBengals at WashingtonEagles at BrownsPackers at Colts
Las VegasTitans at RavensEagles at BrownsPackers at Colts
JacksonvilleSteelers at JaguarsFalcons at SaintsPackers at Colts
Oklahoma CityTitans at RavensEagles at BrownsCowboys at Vikings
New OrleansFalcons at SaintsDolphins at BroncosPackers at Colts
MemphisTitans at RavensFalcons at SainsCowboys at Vikings
BuffaloTitans at RavensEagles at BrownsPackers at Colts

