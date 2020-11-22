N.Y.C. says 3 percent of its coronavirus tests reveal infections. Why does the state disagree?

A 3 percent positive rate in coronavirus testing is a critical threshold for New York City. It is the point at which the mayor shut down public schools last week. The governor says that a sustained 3 percent level in the city will result in banning indoor dining, closing gyms and hair salons, and placing a 25-person cap on attendance at houses of worship even as the holidays approach.

But as important as that 3 percent rate is, it seems the city and the state can’t agree on whether it has been reached.

That conflict has played out over the past week, with Mayor Bill de Blasio saying 3 percent has been breached, while Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the positive test rate was well below that. Each relies on his own statistics, which are compiled and reported in different ways. And, it turns out, the state and city also can’t agree on which tests to include in the calculation.

The discrepancy can be striking: On Saturday, for instance, the city said its seven-day average was 3.11 percent. Mr. Cuomo’s office, however, put the city’s rate at more than half a point lower, at 2.54 percent.