Moving ICANN's public forums online and removing barriers like travel helped it broaden participation, allowing 1,752 people from 130 countries to participate (Ayden F,amp;eacute;rdeline/Increment)

Ayden F,eacute;rdeline / Increment:
Moving ICANN’s public forums online and removing barriers like travel helped it broaden participation, allowing 1,752 people from 130 countries to participate — How a foundational internet policy maker responded to a global crisis,mdash;and where it goes from here. — Remote
