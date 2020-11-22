Morgan Creek and Exos file Bitcoin fund with SEC By Cointelegraph

Morgan Creek and Exos file Bitcoin fund with SEC
Morgan Creek Capital Management and Exos Financial filed a new (BTC) fund with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. If approved, the fund will offer institutional investors another way to long the flagship cryptocurrency without the volatility of owning it outright.
Kevin Rooke reported Friday that the Morgan Creek-Exos Risk Management Bitcoin Fund has been filed with U.S. regulators. The fund intends to provide direct exposure to Bitcoin with built-in mechanisms to reduce allocation when quantitative signals turn negative.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.