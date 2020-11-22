Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Red Carpet Debut at 2020 AMAs

As for Machine Gun Kelly? The rapper opted for something electrifying instead of the basic black-and-white tuxedo. He donned a silk white outfit by Balmain. His blazer top had a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves, which perfectly complemented his joggers and shiny silver boots.

Like Megan, the “Bloody Valentine” star is a big deal tonight. He will take center stage and perform at the 2020 AMAs. He even teased his upcoming performance with Travis Barker hours before the star-studded show.

“me and @travisbarker performing (and revealing something special) on the AMA’s tonight,” he shared on Twitter.

It’s only a matter of time before viewers learn what MGK has up his sleeve.

Of course, tonight’s ceremony will feature an incredible lineup of performers.

Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Maluma and many other artists are expected to take the stage. In fact, Justin Bieber will perform for the first time in four years at the 2020 AMAs, so you know it’s going to be one for the books.