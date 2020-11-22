Medvedev beats Thiem to win ATP Finals title By

© . ATP Finals
LONDON () – Russian Daniil Medvedev claimed the biggest title of his career as he came back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to the ATP Finals in London on Sunday.
Thiem looked on course to add the ATP’s prestigious season-ender to his recent U.S. Open title, but 24-year-old Medvedev turned the tide in superb fashion.
The final was a farewell to the tournament for London’s O2 Arena which has hosted it for 12 years — the first edition in 2009 also won by a Russian, Nikolay Davydenko.
