McDonald’s fans furious over size of ‘terrible’ double Big Mac burger

McDonald’s fans have been left furious over the much-anticipated double Big Mac burger that landed on this year’s Christmas menu.

The burger, made up of four beef patties, is the biggest McDonald’s has ever sold and it’s the first it’s ever been available in the UK.

Eager fans who raced to try the new double Big Mac this week were left bitterly disappointed – and all complained about the same thing.

Customers blasted the fast food chain on social media and claimed they had only received a regular Big Mac despite ordering the double version.







One person wrote: “Turns out the double Big Mac is exactly the same as the regular one, just in a different box! #iwantmymoneyback ”

Another commented: “Just been to McDonald’s to try out the new double big mac and got home to find its the same as a regular big mac missing the double patties, and I’ve been charged for a double one too. Not happy.”

A third wrote: “Excited about the double Big Mac; get home and it’s only a normal one.”

Another wrote: “Been looking forward to my double big Mac all day, queue up for ages, paid for the double, get it home and finally open it…. it’s just a normal big Mac with extra cheese. You absolute monsters.”

Others complained about the lack of cheese and sauce in the burger, saying it looked “dry as hell”.

One person said: “One slice of cheese? Nah, that’s not working for me.”

Another posted a photo of the burger advertisement compared to the one they recieved and wrote: “New Double Big Mac – Expectation Vs Reality. Terrible this!!”

The double Big Mac is available from McDonald’s now, as a single sandwich for £4.19, or as a meal with a side and drink for £5.69.

The Christmas menu also includes delights including a Celebrations McFlurry and a Jamaican jerk chicken sandwich.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Our new Double Big Mac has been an incredibly popular new launch on our festive menu this year, and we’re delighted with the positive reaction it’s received so far.

“As with any menu item, customers can choose to customise their order, whether that’s adding a slice of cheese, extra Big Mac sauce or removing the pickles.”