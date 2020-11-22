Matthew Stafford expected to start despite thumb injury

The Detroit Lions will look to even their record on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Luckily, their starting quarterback is expected to take the field despite being questionable all week.

According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Matthew Stafford is set to start despite his thumb injury. The veteran quarterback suffered the injury against the Washington Football Team last weekend, but played through it.

Stafford has led the Lions to a 4-5 record this season, completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,403 yards and 17 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He’ll have the opportunity to better those numbers on Sunday, especially because he might not be facing opposing QB Teddy Bridgewater.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback is questionable for Sunday’s matchup with a knee injury. However, he’s expected to test the waters before Matt Rhule makes a final decision.