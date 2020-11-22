Machine-made molecules fight the coronavirus in lab animals.

A team of researchers at the University of Washington has designed and built from scratch a molecule that, when pitted against the coronavirus in the lab, can attack and sequester it at least as well as an antibody does.

The researchers call the molecule a “mini-binder” for its ability to stick to the coronavirus. When spritzed up the noses of mice and hamsters, it appears to protect the animals from becoming seriously sick.

Because of its engineering, the mini-binder can also withstand wide variations in temperature, making it extremely convenient, unlike antibodies that must be kept cold to preserve longevity.

The product is still in early stages of development, and will not be on the market any soon. However, researchers said that it looked promising. Eventually, healthy people might be able to self-administer the mini-binders as a nasal spray, and potentially keep any inbound coronavirus particles at bay.