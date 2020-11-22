Love Is Blind’s Mark Cuevas Expecting Baby Boy

Well that went off with a bang.
Hey, remember Mark Cuevas from Love Is Blind? Well, he recently announced that he’s expecting a baby with girlfriend Aubrey Rainey.
In classic influencer fashion, the two posted a gender reveal video for their upcoming bb yesterday.
The pair gathered a few of their friends and family to a rooftop to pull the ol’ colored smoke trick…
…Except for one small problem: They were fireworks, not smoke.
Anyway, they’re having a boy.
