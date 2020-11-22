Love Is Blind’s Mark Cuevas Expecting Baby Boy

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Well that went off with a bang.

Hey, remember Mark Cuevas from Love Is Blind? Well, he recently announced that he’s expecting a baby with girlfriend Aubrey Rainey.

In classic influencer fashion, the two posted a gender reveal video for their upcoming bb yesterday.

The pair gathered a few of their friends and family to a rooftop to pull the ol’ colored smoke trick…

…Except for one small problem: They were fireworks, not smoke.

Anyway, they’re having a boy.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR