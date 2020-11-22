Live Week 11 Fantasy Football Advice: Injury updates, start ’em sit ’em, NFL DFS tips, more

Are you ready for Week 11, fantasy football owners? It’s coming one way or another, and the Fantasy Alarm fantasy football experts are here to help get you through the week. Howard Bender and Jen Piacenti will be live from 11 a.m. ET until kickoff providing you with all the latest updates, lineup advice, stats, trends, and more. You can also join Fantasy Alarm’s traditional live chat and have all of your lineups questions answered by more Fantasy Alarm experts.

The Week 11 weather report has exactly one troublesome spot (and even that isn’t that bad), and there are just a few injuries causing trouble for fantasy owners. For the latest on banged-up QBs Teddy Bridgewater, Matthew Stafford, and Drew Lock, click here; for updates on other skill players, including Damien Harris, Noah Fant, and Allen Lazard, go here.

WEEK 11 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Watch: Live Fantasy Football Start ’em Sit ’em Advice Week 11

Traditional live chat on Fantasy Alarm!

WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker