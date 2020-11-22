Home Entertainment Lil Uzi Vert Rejects Lil Xan’s Offer To Collab

Lil Xan faced minor humiliation online after he was publicly rejected by Lil Uzi Vert, who he asked to collaborate with.

On Saturday, Uzi tweeted, “I’m about to start mumbling again.” 

Xan saw the tweet, then responded: “Let’s mumble together.” Uzi replied: “I mumble alone.”

Uzi deleted the tweet shortly after, but the internet never forgets as screenshots live forever.

Xan has had a quiet year. However, last month, he was sued by a music fan who he allegedly pulled a gun on. Anthony Sanchez claimed that he approached Xan about calling 2Pac’s music “boring” in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles. 

