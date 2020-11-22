Liam Gallagher’s Son and Ringo Starr’s Grandson Charged With Attacking Guard in London Brawl

Instagram

Celebrity offspring Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey have been slapped with charges for allegedly attacking a security guard in a convenience store in London.

The pair, along with model Noah Ponte, 20, pleaded not guilty on Friday (20Nov20) to an assortment of charges stemming from a fight a year ago at a Tesco Express shop in north London, reported The Sun newspaper.

Noah allegedly stole a can of beer at around midnight on 17 May last year after the shop had stopped selling alcohol.

Officials at Wood Green Magistrates Court heard he then told a South Asian worker, “You b**ody Indians. Go back to where you came from. You’re not wanted here.”

The trio is then claimed to have attacked members of staff before leaving the store. They have been charged with affray, while Gene – who Liam shares with his All Saints singer ex Nicole Appleton – and Noah are also accused of racially aggravated assault.

The model is also charged with theft and assault by beating, while Sonny is facing two charges of assault by beating two Tesco workers.

All three only spoke to plead not guilty to the charges.

Back then, Gene Gallagher was accompanied to the hearing by The Prodigy‘s Liam Howlett who’s married to mom Nicole while Sonny Starkey was supported in court by his father Jason.

Neither of their famous relatives made any comments regarding the alleged incident nor they attended the hearing.