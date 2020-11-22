Koolhof and Mektic claim ATP Finals doubles title By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7
5/5

© . ATP Finals

2/5

LONDON () – Dutch-Croatian duo Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic claimed their first title together by winning the ATP Finals on Sunday, edging Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-2 3-6 10-5.

The fifth seeds, in their maiden season together, had lost in their other two finals, including at the U.S. Open, but it proved a case of third time lucky.

“It was a dream come true just to have qualified here for this event,” Koolhof, the fourth Dutchman to win the doubles title at the season-ender, said.

“It’s our first title together. Not bad for a first one,” Mektic said.

Austrian Melzer, a former top-10 singles player who is retiring, had hoped to end his career on a high.

“It was a hell of a ride,” the 39-year-old said. “We have been fighting hard since Roland Garros, played almost every week to get here. It stings today, and it hurts, but in the end we’re going to look back at being runners-up here.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR