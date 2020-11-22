King Von’s Friend Louie Comes Out Of Coma After Getting Shot In Head! (Video)

Finally, has some good news on the condition of one of the victims of the shooting incident which took the life of Chicago rap legend King Von.

King Vons best friend Louie is doing better, and has come out of the coma that he’s been in since the shooting. confirmed that the Chicago native survived the head shot that most people thought killed him.

And his brain seems to be working well also. His friend asked him to tell fans that he’s going to bounce back. And in response, Louis threw up the Black Disciples gang sign.

See the the video below shows Louie moving his hands and responding when prompted by people in his hospital room!

Louie and King Von were not only fiends, they were working together. Louis was one of Von’s business managers, and the two were working together (before the shooting) to help Louis with his own rap career.

Obviously that’s been put on hold, until Louie gets out of the hospital.