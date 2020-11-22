Kim Kardashian On Kanye West’s “Lost In The World”

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

“For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’…”

In case you didn’t know, today’s the 10th anniversary of Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy — the superstar’s fifth studio album and an undisputed classic.

View this video on YouTube


Def Jam / YouTube / Via youtube.com

The album’s closing track is “Lost in the World,” a huge and epic conclusion to a massive-sounding album. If you haven’t listened to it at this point, you really should.

View this video on YouTube


Def Jam / YouTube / Via youtube.com

Well, it turns out Kim Kardashian played a role in inspiring the song’s lyrics, as she revealed on Instagram earlier today in a post commemorating My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy‘s 10th anniversary.

“For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’…,” she began before unveiling how she indirectly helped break his writer’s block.


Neil Mockford / GC Images

“Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday.”


Mehdi Taamallah / Nurphoto / Getty Images

“He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!”


Ian West / Pa Images / Getty Images

To prove it, Kim shared the note in question on Twitter. OK, OK — we believe you!

Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything! 🎶


@kimkardashian / Twitter / Via Twitter: @KimKardashian

So, here’s the detail that’ll really blow your mind: when My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy came out, Kardashian had been dating once-husband Kris Humphries. So Kim had inspired these lyrics before they were even romantically involved.


James Devaney / GC Images

Turns out their connection ran deeper than we even knew.


James Devaney / GC Images

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR