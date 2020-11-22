Judge Tosses Trump’s Pennsylvania Lawsuit

A federal judge has tossed out Trump’s lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud in the state — teaching his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani a lesson on the constitution.

“This Court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations, unpled in the operative complaint and unsupported by evidence,” U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann wrote.

“In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state. Our people, laws, and institutions demand more.”

In a statement, Giuliani and legal adviser Jenna Ellis said they would appeal the decision all the way to the Supreme Court. “We are disappointed we did not at least get the opportunity to present our evidence at a hearing,” their statement said.

Day by day, the Republicans are turning their backs on Trump and acknowledging Biden’s win.

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey said in a statement after the judge’s decision that Trump had “exhausted all plausible legal options” in the state. “I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on their victory,” said Toomey.